Apple Suspends Parler From App Store Over Failure To Address ‘Proliferation Of These Threats’

Parler, the alternative conservative social media platform, has been suspended from the Apple App Store as of Saturday night over failure to comply with Apple’s requirements regarding a moderation policy following individuals’ organization on the platform ahead of the Capitol riot on Wednesday.

Apple said in a press release on Saturday night that Parler has failed “to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” Apple said in press release.

Parler CEO John Matze didn’t respond to a Mediaite request for comment immediately on Saturday evening regarding the Apple ban.

Matze did tell Mediaite on Saturday morning that Parler had removed posts sent out by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood who said Vice President Mike Pence would be killed by a “firing squad.”

“Yes, some of his parleys that violated our rules were taken down,” Matze told Mediaite. “Including the ones you are talking about.”

The social media platform was also removed from the Google Play store as of Friday night.

