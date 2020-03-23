Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire stated on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Monday afternoon that his reporting shows President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly irritated over not being on the campaign trail.

The AP correspondent added that Trump is ignoring advisors and is searching for an economic forecast which he likes to advance him politically come 2020.

“And lastly, the president himself is deeply frustrated,” Lemire stated.

The reporter continues, “That is what our reporting shows – that he has been calling up the advisers at all hours of the night complaining about the economy and trying to find an economic forecast that he likes.”

“He’s frustrated that he’s not able to run the campaign right now that he wants to, against Joe Biden. They thought they could unload their financial advantage to go after Biden to define him now, early in the campaign, like Obama did to Romney in 2012, and Biden could not play catchup, and of course, he is missing the rallies and the road.”

Lemire concludes by stating that Trump, to the contrary advice of aids, continues to appear at pressers.

“That is why despite a number of the senior aides telling him he should not be appearing at the briefing every day, he insists that he will,” Lemire concluded.

