Fox News contributors Ari Fleischer and Mike Huckabee teamed up to rail against the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion after it signaled that the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe V. Wade. They did so by claiming that the release was tantamount to an “insurrection” against the high court.

Fleischer and Huckabee joined Sean Hannity on Monday night to give a reaction to the news bombshell after the leaked draft opinion was published by Politico. Overturning Roe V. Wade would entail a major rollback to federal protection for abortion rights, but leaks of this kind from the Supreme Court are exceptionally rare, and the news swiftly generated massive media and public furor.

As Fleischer took several shots at the media during his panel with Hannity, he turned to the SCOTUS news and offered a condemnation of the leaker.

Make no mistake, Sean. This is an insurrection against the Supreme Court. I’ve already seen people on the Left celebrating this leaker, calling him brave, trying to throw a Hail Mary to stop the ruling from being issued. Who at the Supreme Court will trust each other now if they know that their drafts are going to be leaked, just like everything else in Washington? The Supreme Court seemed to be the last institution standing that had internal integrity. This is an insurrection against the court and it needs to be found who did it and whatever legal means can be taken against them needs to be taken.

Hannity called that a “powerful statement,” and of course, the word “insurrection” has been a charged term in American political discourse ever since former President Donald Trump was accused of inciting one when he fueled his supporters into violently storming the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning his 2020 election defeat. Huckabee wound up making a direct comparison to January 6th by seconding Fleischer and saying “I am so glad that Ari used the term ‘insurrection.’ That’s exactly what it is.”

This is an insurrection not by some guy from some state who got hot under the collar and went to D.C. and got overheated at a rally. This is an insurrection by a person who is paid for by the taxpayers and who has a duty under his particular job and employment to keep his mouth shut, and he didn’t do it. So it’s an egregious form, if you will, of insurrection, and I hope that everyone will use that term, because if what happened January 6 was an insurrection, this absolutely is an insurrection.

Watch above, via Fox News.

