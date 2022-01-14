‘At Least His New Puppy Hasn’t Bitten Him Yet – That We Know Of’: Jake Tapper on Biden’s ‘Awful Week’

Jake Tapper kicked off The Lead on Friday by listing the many problems facing President Joe Biden, who is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.

“Well, at least Joe Biden’s new puppy hasn’t bitten him yet – that we know of,” Tapper said, referring to Biden’s dog, Commander. The president’s other dog, Major, has a well-documented history of biting people.

“An awful week for the president,” he added.

In a few sentences, the CNN anchor summarized the bevy of pressing issues the Biden administration is trying to grapple with:

A bruising week for president Biden. Nearly a year into his presidency, he’s surrounded by dead ends and crises. The fate of his economic agenda is uncertain. His push for election reform appears to be withering on the vine. The U.S. Supreme Court swatted down his vaccine mandate for big businesses. The pandemic is continuing to rage. Inflation is soaring. North Korea is firing missiles eastward. Russian troops are poised to move westward as talks to de-escalate tension around Ukraine went nowhere fast.

For good measure, Tapper cited a Quinnipiac poll showing Biden’s approval rating at 33%. He added that the president “desperately needs a reset.”

Biden suffered two major blows on Thursday alone. The Supreme Court struck down his policy requiring organizations with 100 or more employees to mandate either vaccinations of weekly testing for Covid-19. On the legislative front, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said during a floor speech that she will not support altering the filibuster – even if temporarily – in order to pass Biden’s voting rights agenda.

