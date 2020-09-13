Last week the Washington Post reported that Bernie Sanders has been privately expressing some concern about Joe Biden’s chances of winning.

The Post said Sanders has been telling people close to him that “Biden is at serious risk of coming up short in the November election if he continues his vaguer, more centrist approach.”

Sanders appeared with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Sunday and said these reports are not true.

“Of course they’re not true.”

Sanders went on to tell Velshi, “I think Biden is in an excellent position to win this election, but, I think we have got to do more as a campaign than just go after Trump.”

“I think what people want to hear is what Joe is going to do to raise the minimum wage and he supports a $15 an hour minimum wage,” Sanders continued. What he’s going to do to make sure we create millions of good paying jobs in this country, and he has a very strong plan for infrastructure, he knows we can create jobs, combat climate change — which God knows we need to do seeing what is going on in the west coast right now. They want equal pay for equal work. They want us to expand health care to as many people as possible, lower the cost of prescription drugs. I think some are some of the issues people want to hear a little bir more from the Biden campaign about.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

