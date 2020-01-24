Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back at 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an interview with CBS Evening News on Friday for saying “nobody likes him.”

In the interview, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell declared, “It was also mentioned by [Secretary] Hillary Clinton, who said that while you two were campaigning against each other, that you also said she was unqualified to be president. She said that you foster a toxic culture in your campaign where your prominent supporters — Bernie Bros — attack women, and will you denounce those attacks?”

Sanders shook his head and said, “I have. Of course. I’m sorry for what Secretary Clinton had to say.”

“I know she said that nobody likes me, right? I mean this is not the kind of rhetoric that we need right now when we are trying to bring the Democratic Party together to defeat the most dangerous president in American history,” he added.

Upon being asked when the last time he spoke to Clinton was, Sanders replied, “It’s been quite a while.”

“Do you think it’s important to have her supporters if you’re the nominee?” asked O’Donnell.

“Well, right now my job is to win in Iowa, it’s to win in New Hampshire, to do everything we can,” Sanders responded. “What Secretary Clinton did indicate, I was glad to hear this, is that she would support the Democratic nominee, and if that’s me, I look forward to her support.”

Clinton attacked Sanders in an interview which aired this month.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she declared. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Watch above via CBS Evening News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]