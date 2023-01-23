‘Beyond Bizarre, Beyond Rude’: Joe Scarborough Shocked By Trump’s Speech at Diamond’s Memorial Service

Joe Scarborough could not contain his laughter at the memorial speech given by former President Donald Trump Monday morning, but also laced into it for being “beyond bizarre” and “beyond rude.”

Trump dove into several strange tangents about himself and his own self-interests on Saturday during the funeral for Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway in North Carolina Sunday morning. Morning Joe aired selected clips from Trump’s speech, including a seemingly bizarre admission that he didn’t really know “Silk” all that well. However, a more charitable interpretation was that it was an admission of not really knowing her “game.”

Hardaway — who comprised half of the conservative commentary duo Diamond & Silk — died earlier this month from unknown causes. She and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were among Trump’s most vocal supporters, having visited him at the White House and rallied on his behalf before he announced Hardaway’s passing on Truth Social.

Trump presided over Hardaway’s memorial service, which Richardson used to push unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus vaccines. Richardson and Hardaway were outspoken anti-vaxxers, and they were cut from Fox Nation years ago for spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19.

Scarborough initially laughed out loud at the absurdity of Trump’s political speech but later in the segment landed at “Just beyond bizarre, beyond rude, beyond anything that anyone would see in average, polite, let me say decent society.

“And this is a guy that a lot of people want to be the next president of the United States again,” Scarborough added, a sentiment which was joined by a chorus of like-minded takes provided by Charlie Sykes, Mike Barnicle, and Susan Page.

Watch above via MSNBC.

