Biden Delivers Speech on Rising Crime Rates: ‘The Answer is Not Defund the Police, It’s FUND The Police’

President Joe Biden disavowed a popular 2020 far-left rallying cry when he called for more funds for police agencies during remarks from Pennsylvania Tuesday.

In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden disavowed the “defund the police” movement, citing the country’s crime wave.

“Everybody’s entitled to be treated with dignity, to simple dignity,” Biden said. “The fact is that they want to be able to go to good schools, stay in safe neighborhoods, a decent place to live, and just a fair shot, just a fair shot for their kids.”

The president added many communities are grappling with violent crime. He recalled in his youth, parents were not worried about their kids going out.

Biden said:

For too long, too many families haven’t had that peace of mind. They watch the news and they see kids being gunned down in schools and on the streets. Almost every single night you turn the news on, that’s what you see. They see their neighbors lose their loved ones to drugs like fentanyl, which is a flat killer. They see hate and anger and violence, just walking the streets of America. And they just want to feel safe again. They want to feel a sense of security. And that’s what my crime plan is all about. You know, I call it the Safer America Plan, and both members of Congress voted for it. It’s based on a simple notion. When it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police.

Biden argued police officers are tasked with keeping neighborhoods safe while balancing being “psychologists” and “sociologists.”

He added while there are bad police officers, he beliefs the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are good people with dangerous jobs.

“You realize more police officers are killed dealing with domestic violence than anything else?” he asked those in attendance. “Do you realize that? The point is we ask so much of you, so much of you. I’ve not met a cop who likes a bad cop. There’s bad in everything.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com