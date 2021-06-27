Biden Senior Adviser Dismisses GOP Criticism of Plan to Address Rising Violent Crime: ‘Senator Graham Doesn’t Have a Clue’

Chris Wallace confronted White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond on Sunday about President Joe Biden’s plan to address rising violent crime.

Richmond said the administration wants to address “the plethora of guns that are flooding the streets of this country.”

Wallace brought up Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments saying the plan “will not address the rise in murder and vicious assaults in this country,” asking if the South Carolina senator has a point about what this proposal lacks.

“Absolutely not. In fact, Senator Graham doesn’t have a clue,” Richmond responded.

Last week on Fox News, Graham also said, “We have a lack of prosecution and we’ve declared war on the police and that is backfiring on those who have done it.”

Richmond also dismissed Republicans saying they’re defunding the police.

Wallace brought up stats about cities across the country reducing police budgets and said, “The president may not support defunding the police, but a lot of these cities are defunding the police.”

Richmond responded by saying, “I don’t think that you can just make that analysis or draw that conclusion. We were also in the midst of a pandemic where cities were cutting their budgets overall because their cash flow was down.”

“According to one study,” Wallace said at one point, “more than 90 percent of the charges against people protesting and rioting after George Floyd’s murder were dropped in most cities. In New York, the ban on cash bail has resulted in the majority of people who are arrested getting released. Doesn’t that send exactly the wrong signals both to police and to the criminals who are being arrested?”

Richmond said that comes down to how people in these communities will judge the decisions officials are making.

