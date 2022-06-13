Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr featured prominently during Monday’s Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings and recalled his interactions with then-President Donald Trump regarding the voter fraud claims that fueled the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Barr also discussed more recent debunked claims of voter fraud in 2020, like Dinesh D’Souza’s conspiracy theory movie 2000 Mules, which elicited a hearty laugh from Barr.

“When I walked in, sat down, he went off on a monologue saying that there was now definitive evidence involving fraud through the Dominion machines and a report had been prepared by a very reputable cybersecurity firm, Allied Security Operations Group, and held up the report,” Barr said of his first meeting with Trump following the 2020 presidential election.

“And he asked that a copy of it be made for me. And while a copy was being made, he said this is absolute proof that the Dominion machines were rigged,” Barr said during his deposition, which was replayed during Monday’s hearing.

“‘The report means that I’m going to have a second term,’” Barr recalled Trump saying. “And then he gave me a copy of the report and as he talked more and more about it, I sat there flipping through the report and looking through it. And to be frank, it looked very amateurish I shall to me.”

“And I was somewhat demoralized because I thought if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with — he has become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,” Barr continued, speaking about Trump’s ongoing belief in voter fraud.

“On the other hand, when I went into this and would, you know, tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were in my opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud,” he continued.

“And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that including the 2,000 Mules movie,” Barr added, laughing heartily at how ludicrous the film is.

“Maybe you can assess that 2000 Mules that people are talking about that?” Replied Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), noting Barr’s incredulity toward the film.

“Just in a nutshell, you know, the GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] was unimpressed with it and I was similarly unimpressed with it,” Barr said of the film, which was screened at Mar-a-Lago in May.

Trump spoke before the film was shown at his Florida resort in front of a crowd that included Matt Gaetz, Michael Flynn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rudy Giuliani, Lara Logan, Kyle Rittenhouse, Andrew Giuliani, Dan Bongino, and Dave Rubin.

“I was holding my fire on that to see what the photographic evidence was. If they have a lot of photographs of the same person dumping a lot of ballots in different boxes, you know that’s hard to explain. So I wanted to see what the photographic evidence was,” Barr said, arguing he was initially open-minded regarding the film.

“But the cell phone data is singularly unimpressive,” Barr said, adding:

Basically, if you take two million cell phones and figure out where they are physically in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition you will find many hundreds of them have passed by and spent time in the vicinity of these boxes and the premise that, you know, if you go by five boxes or whatever it was, that’s a mule is just indefensible. By definition, you will have hundreds of this. I saw one contractor said we figured out our truck alone would account for six cell phone signals. This was, you know, some kind of contractor. Our route would take us by these things on a regular basis. But then when the movie came out, you know, I think the photographic evidence in it was completely — there was a little bit of it but it was lacking.

“It didn’t establish widespread illegal harvesting,” Barr concluded, adding:

The other thing that people don’t understand is that it’s not clear that even if you can show harvesting, that that changes the results of the election. The courts are not going to throw out votes and then figure out what votes were harvested. The burden on the challenging party to show that illegal votes were cast. Votes were the result of undue influence or bribes or there was really, you know, the person was — absent that evidence, I just didn’t see courts throwing out votes anyway. I felt that before the election it was possible to talk sense to the president and while you sometimes had to engage in a big wrestling match with him, it was possible to keep things on track.

“But I felt that after the election, he didn’t seem to be listening and I didn’t think it was — I was inclined not to stay around if he wasn’t listening to advice from me or his other cabinet secretaries,” Barr concluded, referring to his resignation from the Trump administration.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com