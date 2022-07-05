Bill O’Reilly Left Momentarily Speechless When Asked If Tucker Carlson Could Win in 2024: ‘There Isn’t a Chance in Hell’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling left former Fox News colleague Bill O’Reilly speechless on Tuesday night with a question about Tucker Carlson running for president in 2024.

Two years ago, Politico put a rocket booster on discussions of “Carlson 2024” in a piece suggesting the Fox News star could be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 Republican primary.

“I got another one for you on the Republican side that no one’s really talking about,” Bolling told O’Reilly on The Balance. “Ready? Tucker Carlson.”

Bolling’s query was followed by six seconds of silence.

“Speechless,” the host followed up.

“You want me to reply to that, Bolling?” O’Reilly shot back. “Or is this a flight of fancy on your part?”

“Yes,” he responded. “It’s called a talk show, so we hope when I say something, you talk back. What do you think of that?”

O’Reilly shook his head and answered.

“Look, if Mr. Carlson wants to leave his extremely lucrative position at Fox News and run for president, then more power to him. But there isn’t a chance in hell that, number one, he will do it, and number two, that he could succeed.”

Since the Politico piece, Carlson has said he will not run for president. Nevertheless, his status as the most-watched host on cable news is likely to fuel speculation for the foreseeable future.

Many have predicted that former president Donald Trump will run for president again, which could deter other potential Republican hopefuls from declaring their candidacy.

