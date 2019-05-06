Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were jailed in Myanmar back in December 2017, have been freed following a presidential amnesty, according to reports.

Wa Lone, Pulitzer Prize-winner, minutes after his release from prison. "I'm really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can't wait to go to my newsroom." #WaLoneKyawSoeOo pic.twitter.com/q1QF5GAfLs — Poppy McPherson (@poppymcp) May 7, 2019

The pair spent more than 500 days in prison after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act and were sentenced to seven years behind bars. Per the BBC, the charges came “after they reported that state security forces executed 10 Muslim Rohingya during a military operation in 2017.”

Their jailing drew condemnation as an assault on freedom of the press.

Watch live coverage below, via Reuters:

LIVE: Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison https://t.co/t5Z4129DR2 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 7, 2019

This story is breaking.

[Photo by Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com