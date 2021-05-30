Ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn Tells QAnon Conference That a Coup Like The One In Myanmar ‘Should Happen’ in The US

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn spoke this weekend at a conference organized by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy in Dallas, Texas, and multiple attendees captured video of him endorsing the idea of a military coup like the one that happened in Myanmar happening here, presumably to install former President Donald Trump back in the White House.

Flynn, who was issued a pardon by Trump a few weeks after the November 2020 election, was responding to an audience question. The unknown man in the audience introduced himself as “a simple Marine,” and said that he “wanted to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.”

In February, a military-led coup overturned Myanmar’s democratically-elected government, and installed military chief Min Aung Hlaing as the country’s de facto leader. In the months that followed, the junta killed hundreds of civilians in a brutal crackdown to maintain control.

As the audience cheered, Flynn responded favorably to the man’s question. There’s “no reason” a coup like Myanmar’s can’t happen here, Flynn replied, to the clear approval of the crowd. “I mean, it should happen — that’s right.”

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Here is video of former general and National Security Advisor Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Donald Trump. The talk of war is very real. pic.twitter.com/1GoP5OG1He — justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) May 30, 2021

This is far from the first time that QAnon supporters have voiced support for a coup to put Trump back in power. Shortly after the coup in Myanmar, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan interviewed multiple QAnon supporters who were openly hoping for a military coup to take over and “redo” the election, to remove the “puppet president” Joe Biden, and have a new inauguration for Trump.

In March, 14 House Republicans voted against a resolution condemning the Myanmar coup.

Watch the video clips above, via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]