Fox News anchor Bret Baier made a number of salient points during a Wednesday appearance on America’s Newsroom, but his most trenchant was calling out President Donald Trump whining about foreign aid included in an omnibus bill at the same time that a $900 billion stimulus bill was just passed.

On Tuesday evening, Trump posted a four-minute video slamming the direly needed stimulus bill that would include a $600 check to each citizen, announcing he was sending the bill back to Congress so that they could up the size of the checks to $2,000 per student and $4,000 per couple. In the very same video, he listed a number of line items of foreign aid that were also approved, apparently confusing the relief bill with the omnibus budget bill passed as well.

Baier first noted that Trump’s dissent threw a massive wrench into a bipartisan negotiation that took months to arrive at, while also throwing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “under the bus.”

“He is also downplaying and saying that this foreign aid should not be in the omnibus part,” Baier noted, “There are two parts. There is the Covid relief stimulus and then the funding of the government,” suggesting that President Trump may not have been fully informed of the government spending procedures at the root of his complaints.

“But the reason a lot of the foreign aid is in there is because his State Department requested that in a budget request in 2021,” Baier flatly proclaimed, swallowing any surprise that Trump would have the temerity to publicly criticize something that came from his own administration.

Baier went on to explain the very tough sledding that lays ahead for U.S. Congress in getting this bill approved and noted how difficult a position this puts Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue, both of whom are engaged in a very tight race for election in a Georgia state run-off scheduled for January 5th.

