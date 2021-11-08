Candace Owens Suggests the Biden Administration Wants to Turn America Into North Korea

Conservative commentator Candace Owens ranted on Monday that the United States is transforming into a “socialist reverie” like North Korea.

“I spent the earlier part of the day speaking to a North Korean defector,” Owens told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “And I was actually horrified hearing her speak about what she lived through while she was in North Korea, and understanding that what they’re really trying to do right here in America is build exactly that model where the state controls and owns and operates everything.”

“You will have nothing and you will be happy because you will have served some higher purpose,” she continued. “Some higher government, some higher idea — which you’re talking about these ideologues — some higher idea. Green new energy: you did it for your planet. You need to have nothing, you need to shut down these pipelines. You’re not going to be able to afford to fill up gas, but look at you, you should be proud because now this is a part of the Green New Plan.”

She added: “And by the way, if you want anything, you’ve got to worship government.”

Owens’ rant continued, pivoting into education territory.

She claimed that “they [are] dumbing down kids” and want “children turning to government and not to their parents for answers.”

She then tied back her conversation to the North Korean defector, referencing comments they made about “the only concept of dying” in permitted movies is for the state.

“We are seeing America being radically transformed into a communist country, that’s what’s happening right now,” Owens said, adding that the government needed “an existential crisis” to assert more control.

“Well Covid-19’s is their never-ending existential crisis,” she said. “This is why we have to take everything that you own, this is why we have to shut down your businesses, this is why you can’t earn a living while take trillions for ourselves. Because we are here to help. No we’re not. We’re here to take over every aspect of your lives and welcome you to a socialist reverie.”

Watch above, via Fox News

