Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn is speaking out for the first time about what he experienced when a mob of Trump supporters invaded the building.

Dunn gave an interview to ABC’s Pierre Thomas, offering recollections on the chaos of Jan. 6, the physical exhaustion of the insurrection, and the tension of his stand-offs with the crowd. He recalled confrontations with Trump supporters and others that he witnessed from a distance, saying “we fought with these people who were prepared for a fight.”

“I was scared. I was absolutely scared,” Dunn said. “I’m on this platform, I’m a big guy. I’m 6’7. I’m this giant person and we had our guns out and I’m thinking, ‘all these people out there, they’re armed too. I’m like, I’m going to get shot. They’re going to take me out.’ At one point I said, ‘How is this going to end?”

Dunn described an encounter with some Trump supporters spouting the ex-president’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Dunn told them “I voted for Joe Biden, does my vote not count?” That’s when the crowd allegedly started hurling racist slurs at him.

[This woman], she had on a pink MAGA shirt and said ‘Hey, this [bleep] voted for Joe Biden, guys. Hey, everybody, this [bleep] voted for Joe Biden’…Everybody joined in with them.

Dunn went on by calling the insurrectionists “terrorists,” saying “a large number of people in that crowd were racists,” and that “I got called the [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building.”

“I sat down with a good friend of mine, I said, is this America? What the hell just happened?” Dunn said. “I got angry, I got sad, I got hurt. Even during this interview, I’m getting angry now, but I don’t mind talking about it. That’s how I get through it.”

