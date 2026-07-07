Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Shuts Down Kayleigh McEnany’s Praise of USMNT Loss: ‘They Didn’t Show Up’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shut down co-anchor Kayleigh McEnany Tuesday morning on the topic of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup loss at the hands of Belgium in the Round of 16.

Kilmeade, who owns a soccer team on Long Island with his brother, Jim, named the Fighting Tomcats, called the loss “an absolute rout.”

“The U.S. Team did not show up. They were absolutely awful,” he declared.

As Kilmeade, McEnany, and Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones discussed the team’s frustrating elimination from the tournament, McEnany offered a sunny outlook, while slamming the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The USWMNT have won the World Cup four times: in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.

McEnany said “patriotism” mattered to her more:

LAWRENCE JONES: So Kayleigh, the little glimmer of hope was not much. I mean, I saw Tillman score. Okay. We’re in. This right after there, I think 90 seconds later they scored and it was pretty much down hill from there. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Yeah. Look. We’re competitors in the United States. We want to win. We want to win the whole thing. We want to win the world cup. That being said this team you compare it to Megan Rapinoe and women’s soccer. I’m proud of them, their patriotism, and standing for the anthem and praying after every game. People can Twitter that means more to me than winning. I’m proud of this team despite loss. BRIAN KILMEADE: They didn’t show up. They were absolutely awful. They did not show up. MCENANY: OK, Brian. JONES: I was waiting for it. KILMEADE: The goalie, Matt Freese, the goalie was horrible. he never came off his line. What he did drill the ball casually out getting stripped of that ball putting the death knell in the team so any thought of rallying them was gone. You just can’t do it, you’re supposed to be the best goalie in the country. JONES: And their star player, slipping all over the place. I started playing. KILMEADE: Christian Pulisic. JONES: A no show. Get out of the game if you don’t want to play. KILMEADE: Absolutely awful. MCENANY: But they pray and love the flag and therefore I love them. KILMEADE: Teams praying all over the country. You have one team that’s supposed to show up. You can lose — but play your best.

Watch above via Fox.

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