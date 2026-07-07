A startling new lawsuit charges the Trump administration with sharing the “confidential” information about Iranian asylum-seekers with the Iranian government.

The suit, filed in Washington, D.C., by Public Citizen on behalf of the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund (IALDF) on Tuesday, alleges that U.S. officials are sharing information about Iranians seeking refuge in the U.S. under a 2025 policy.

The suit claims that despite the ongoing war in Iran, the policy has continued, with the U.S. and Iranian governments meeting regularly to “share immigration files of Iranians in ICE custody.”

The complaint, whic lists Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin, and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) boss David Venturella as defendants, claims asylum-seekers are left open to threats, torture, and even death as a result.

“Disclosing their confidential information to the Iranian Government violates the asylum seekers’ confidentiality rights, puts those who are subject to removal to Iran, directly or through chain refoulement via third countries, at risk of persecution, torture, and death following their arrival in Iran, and endangers their family members and acquaintances who may still be residing in Iran,” the complaint reads.

The asylum-seekers in question include pro-democracy protesters, Evangelical Christians, and members of the LGBTQ community.

The lawsuit also claims that asylum-seekers “did not consent to meet with the Iranian Interest Section officials but were required to do so by ICE.”

It went on: “According to Iranian detainees who met with an Iranian Interest Section official, the official had knowledge of their immigration cases, including the details of their asylum applications. These nonconsensual meetings with the Interest Section official solidified the detainees’ belief that they had been identified to the very same repressive government that they had fled.”

The IALDF is asking the a judge “to stop the illegal sharing of confidential immigration files of Iranian asylum seekers with the Iranian government.”

“Disclosing their confidential information to the Iranian government violates federal regulations requiring confidentiality, endangers their family members and acquaintances who may still be residing in Iran, and puts those who are subject to removal to Iran at risk of persecution, torture, and death following their arrival in Iran,” Public Citizen said in a statement.

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