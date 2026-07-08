Joe Rogan Argues Trump ‘Might’ve F*cked It Up’ With Iran War

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan bashed his buddy President Donald Trump once again for launching the Iran war on Wednesday, with the veteran comic and podcaster claiming Trump “might’ve f*cked it up.”

That was in response to his guest, right-wing British Parliament Member Rupert Lowe, saying the U.S. was “making a stab at returning to some form of normality.” Rogan cut him off to say he worried Trump had sabotaged it with Operation Epic Fury.

“This war is not something anybody that’s conservative wanted. Most people don’t want it — except supporters of Israel. They’re the only people that seem to be thinking it’s a good idea in this country. Most people are horrified by the idea, because Trump was elected [and] one of the pillars that he stood for, apparently, was that he doesn’t want any more wars.”

Lowe backed him up, saying it was “difficult to see what the benefit” of the war was. At the same time, he said Iran had been financing a “very bad philosophy” by giving dough to Hamas and Hezbollah.

Rogan’s remarks aired shortly after Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran was over.

The president said Iran’s “scum” leaders needed to pay for attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. Military started striking Iranian forces on Wednesday afternoon.

Rogan’s latest gripe added to an increasingly beefy list of times where he has ripped Trump over the war. He slammed Trump over it less than two weeks after the war started, saying it was “insane” and that “people feel betrayed.”

He kept the criticism going in April, saying he “can’t believe” Trump launched the war. And Rogan blasted it once again a few weeks later, right after he stood behind Trump during a press conference in the Oval Office. The two guys seemed like the best of chums at that event, in which Trump eased restrictions on psychoactive medications.

Rogan fans at this point may be getting whiplash from his Trump takes, because the podcaster recently praised Trump’s UFC “Freedom 250” fights at the White House — after initially trashing it. He gushed the event was “so America” and “so Trump.”

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!