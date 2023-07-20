Casey DeSantis Breaks Down While Discussing Cancer Battle: ‘I Didn’t Know Whether I Was Gonna See My Kids Graduate Kindergarten’

An emotional Casey DeSantis told Fox & Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt about her battle with cancer during an interview that aired on Thursday morning.

In a discussion about how her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, decided on running for president in 2024, Casey explained that “we both have this calling, and you probably know my story, right. About a year and a half ago, I didn’t know whether I was gonna see my kids graduate from kindergarten.”

“So October 2021, you’re diagnosed with breast cancer. Today you’re cancer-free, by the grace of God, thank goodness. Walk me through that day when you heard those words from your doctor and what happened after that,” replied Earhardt.

“Well, you know, anybody will say with a cancer diagnosis, when you start hearing those words, it’s not definitive right out of the gate. It is ‘we see something that’s problematic,’ and the really hard part for me was that I had a 4, a 3, and a 1-year-old in the house,” began DeSantis as she began to break down.

She continued:

It’s like, very, very difficult when you look at your children and they don’t know. And you know, Ainsley, to this day they still don’t know. They have no idea what Momma went through. As a matter of fact, when I was going through six rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, and three surgeries, I couldn’t really use my left arm. And a lot of times, so I told them, I was like ‘I just hurt my arm,’ cause I didn’t want to tell them. But through God’s grace I’m here and this guy, this guy helped me more than you will ever realize.

“We got a lot of outpouring of support once we made it public, people were praying for her,” added her husband.

Casey DeSantis went on to explain an ad she cut talking about the governor’s support for her after her diagnosis, saying she “felt the need to do that because I was so tired of all of the hits he was taking, all of these false accusations about his character.”

Watch above via Fox News.

