CBS Reporter Quotes Drivers Lamenting Rising Gas Prices to Jen Psaki at WH Briefing

During Monday’s White House press briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe read aloud comments from drivers CBS spoke to on the subject rising gas prices amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

There were multiple questions about rising gas prices and the oil market in general due to Russia’s invasion. President Joe Biden has been reaching out to other nations to shore up the global supply, including notably Venezuela.

O’Keefe’s question focused on consumers, and he quoted drivers whom CBS spoke to about how gas prices are affecting them.

“I want to read to you if I could, Jen, some comments from people we have met at gas stations today,” O’Keefe told White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “One woman saying I never imagined to see the cost of gas being this high. Another said it’s a huge stressor to my financial situation, a huge stressor, it’s something I’m kind of stressed about like every day will I be able to afford gas, how much money do I have.”

“What is the White House, what is the president’s message to Americans who are going to the gas station today and seeing prices so high?” he asked.

“The president’s message is that he is going to do everything we can, everything he can to reduce the impact on the American people, including the price of gas at the tank. What is also true is that because of the actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, because he invaded a sovereign country, that created instability in the markets. That is something the president talked about even before Russia and President Putin moved forward with their actions. But we have already taken steps.”

Actions Psaki cited were “historic release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, one that’s done in a coordinated fashion. And clearly we will have conversations with large oil producers and suppliers around the world about how to mitigate the impact and considered domestic options as well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

