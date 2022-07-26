CEO of Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Buys Over 50k Lottery Tickets In Hope Of Sharing $810M Winnings With Employees

CEO and founder of Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Todd Graves announced he is buying more than 50,000 lottery tickets, one for each of his employees, for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

Graves founded the fast food chain in 1996 and is known for creating a unique work environment.

With the Mega Millions Lottery reaching its fourth largest prize in history, Graves is stepping in to make sure all 50,000 of his employees have a shot at the $810 million dollar prize.

He shared the announcement on his Twitter, Monday night, saying, “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

Raising Canes has earned a reputation for creative stunts and pouring resources into their employees. Back in October 2021, the company promised to invest over $70 million dollars in wage increases to workers.

Even when staff shortages were slowing business down in 2021, the chain sent corporate workers to the frontlines to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers while the company worked to hire more staff.

The lottery numbers will be revealed later this evening and only time will tell if all 50,000 Canes employees will wake up to a surprise bonus Wednesday morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com