Mike Pence Doubles Down on Nationwide Abortion Ban, Calling for a Repeal in Every US State

Former Vice President Mike Pence reiterated his desire to see abortion rights repealed in every state following the Supreme Court decision to repeal the landmark reproductive rights decision from 1973, Roe v. Wade.

In an address that looked awfully similar to a stump speech, Pence addressed attendees of the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference and made his pro-life position a central theme of his message.

“I stand before you today with a grateful heart that after nearly 50 years of lives of incalculable value lost to our nation, 50 years of heartbreak, 50 years of praying and fasting and working and volunteering and caring,” he said, before taking at least partial credit for the massive shift in nationwide reproductive rights.

“Last month at long last, with the support of three Supreme Court justices appointed during the Trump-Pence administration, we sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”

“But in a very real sense we’ve only come to the end of the beginning,” he continued. “As my fellow conservatives it now falls to this generation to take the case for life to every state and state house in America. Our freedom agenda calls for advancing pro-life protections in every state in the union, every single one.”

He then called for supporting unborn and newborns before stating that he wanted to end all federal funding of reproductive rights, adding, “And finally we call for ending all taxpayer funding of abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood once and for all.”

“We must not tire until we have restored the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the nation. We save the babies, we’ll save America.”

