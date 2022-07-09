‘Chillax With Your Pearl-Clutching’: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Mocks Outrage from Tucker Carlson & Others at Democrat’s Beach Twerking

In a Saturday segment focused on Gen-Z candidates running for Congress, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross dismissed recent outrage over a state senator posting a TikTok video of her twerking on a beach as “pearl-clutching” from older generations.

Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack (D), 28, found herself in the national spotlight after posting a TikTok video of herself in a bikini twerking upside down on a beach. “Vote Senator Mack,” she says at the end of the video.

The quick clip earned criticism from some, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, sarcastically saying, “Why isn’t her own party embracing her? Why is she still a state senator in Rhode Island? Why isn’t she Secretary of State? Why aren’t they pushing her for president?”

Why are Democrats holding back the very talented Tiara Mack? pic.twitter.com/kNbFVdSVME — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 6, 2022

In a post for Newsweek, Black shot back and completely dismissed Carlson, insisting she doesn’t watch any of his content and claiming she knows no one in her “peer group” who takes him seriously.

“Tucker Carlson is a joke to many in my community. I don’t watch his content, so I didn’t see the comments he made about me, but I see a lot of memes about him. I don’t know anyone who seriously watches him in my peer group,” she wrote.

During her Cross Connection segment, Cross also dismissed the outrage, arguing people will need to “chillax” with the “pearl-clutching” as younger people enter the political arena.

People have to understand that younger people, it is time to pass the torch to them. There are going to be younger people in Congress. Everyone has to adjust their pearl-clutching. There was a state senator twerking on the beach. This video went viral. I am just going to say that I am not mad at the beach twerk because as you get younger people involved in the political process, everybody chillax with your pearl-clutching. If you want to clutch your pearls, clutch your pearls over what happened on January 6.

