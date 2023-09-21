Chris Christie Tells Trump To ‘Stop Being a Coward’ By Hiding Behind ‘Your Failed Social Media Site’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie responded to insults from Former President Donald Trump by calling him a “coward” hiding behind a “failed social media site.”

Recent polling as well as the Real Clear Politics survey average, shows Christie moving past Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the New Hampshire primary. Trump, via his site Truth Social, has posted more insults towards Christie since his spike in the polls.

Christie joined CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Thursday where he speculated that Trump may posted his late-night rants due to “bad Chinese food” and challenged him to come face him on a debate stage.

“He doesn’t like when people stand up to him and call him out on the nonsense that he’s involved in,” Christie said. “And I guess he had a bad night last night, maybe at some bad Chinese food or something Wolf. Well, 11:30 at night, a little indigestion, decided to attack me.”

“Keep it coming, Donald,” he added. “And by the way, if he had any guts, he’d get on the debate stage. And he’s got things to say about me. Stop hiding behind your social media site, your failed social media site, Donald, and start taking me on directly. Show up. Stop being a coward.”

Although Christie has gained steam in recent polling, Trump’s overall lead in the GOP primary has expanded to an all-time high at 58.8% support on average nationally from Republicans, according to RCP.

Christie is one of the few GOP primary candidates to attack Trump directly for his legal troubles and vow not to pardon if elected to the White House.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

