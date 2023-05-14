Chris Christie Whacks CNN for Bringing Trump Supporters Into Their Town Hall: ‘They Went in the Tank’ to Get Him On

Chris Christie slammed CNN by saying the network was too accommodating to Donald Trump when they set up their town hall with the former president last week.

The former New Jersey governor joined Jon Karl on Sunday for a This Week panel discussion on Trump’s rowdy town hall with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. As Christie reprimanded his fellow Republicans for refusing at every turn to take on Trump directly, he slammed the format of CNN’s town hall — accusing the network of packing their live audience full of voters blatantly sympathetic to Trump.

“Let’s face it, CNN went in the tank to get Trump on there,” he said. “They allowed him to negotiate who was going to be in that audience, and those were all Trump supporters.”

Before the town hall, CNN had said that their New Hampshire audience would consist of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Critics have been slamming CNN over the Trump town hall, not only for platforming the former president’s lies and outrageous conduct, but also because the format gave Trump a friendly audience to cheer on his antics.

“I don’t care how they introduced them. I know a lot of those people in that audience, I spent a lot of time in New Hampshire eight years ago, and a lot of those are the same faces that I saw eight years ago,” Christie said. “You pay no attention to the audience reaction. Those were all people who in the main, 80 percent or so, were Trump supporters. So that was a negotiation deal that Trump did with CNN and I think CNN was wrong for doing it.”

Watch above via ABC.

