‘You Are A NASTY Person!’ Trump LOSES IT On Kaitlan Collins When She Checks Him on Classified Docs

Former President Donald Trump lost it on CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during an exchange about the classified documents case during a town hall event, calling her a “NASTY person!”

Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, a much-criticized move that quickly devolved into a chaotic spectacle that had Collins rushing to correct Trump as best she could, and focus his attention on whatever subject was at hand.

Things got contentious frequently, but perhaps no more so than when Collins kept trying to check Trump’s falsehoods on the classified document investigation being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the concurrent probe into President Joe Biden’s classified documents issue:

DONALD TRUMP: LAll of a sudden, they raided my house. They didn’t raid the house of Joe Biden. They didn’t raid Obama. KAITLAN COLLINS: Joe Biden didn’t ignore a subpoena to get those documents back like you did (crosstalk) But that’s the question that investigators have, I think, is why you held on to those documents when you knew the federal government was seeking them and then had given you a subpoena to return them. DONALD TRUMP: Are you ready? Are you ready? Can I talk? KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah. What’s the answer? DONALD TRUMP: Can, do you mind? KAITLAN COLLINS: I would like for you to answer the question DONALD TRUMP: It’s very simple to answer. KAITLAN COLLINS: That’s why I asked it. DONALD TRUMP: It’s very simple to… You’re a nasty person! I’ll tell you. (AUDIENCE LAUGHTER AND WILD APPLAUSE) KAITLAN COLLINS: Can you answer why? Why you held on to the documents?

“You’re so wrong you don’t know the subject!” Trump yelled at Collins moments later.

“I do know the subject,” Collins replied, hanging as tough as she could.

Watch above via CNN.

