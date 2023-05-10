Frustrated Kaitlan Collins Tells Trump ‘You Can’t Keep Saying The Election Was Rigged’ After Umpteenth Time Warning Him

A frustrated CNN’s Kaitlan Collins scolded ex-President Donald Trump for repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, which quickly devolved into a chaotic spectacle that had Collins rushing to correct Trump as best she could.

From the very first minute, Collins tried to get Trump to admit he lost the 2020 election, but wound up correcting him every few minutes or less when he’d make his false election fraud claims anew.

Throughout the evening, Collins tried to interject stern corrections as Trump delivered rapid-fire patter consisting of familiar claims, attacks, and some less-familiar barbs.

Finally, during a rant about immigration, a frustrated Collins broke in once more to rebut yet another Trump aside about a “rigged election”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Some of your Republican rivals have criticized you for not fulfilling the promises that you made on the campaign trail, like finishing the border wall. So how did voters know that you would get those done if you’re reelected? DONALD TRUMP: I did finish the wall. I built a wall. I built hundreds of miles of wall and I finished it. And then I said, we have to build some more because there are areas like water going through a dam. There are some areas where a lot of people are coming. You close up one and they come into another. And we started another 100 miles of wall. In fact, I said to my people, if we start this and don’t finish it, and then we had a rigged election, I’m sorry to say it. KAITLAN COLLINS: The election was not rigged, Mr. President. DONALD TRUMP: Oh okay, good. I’m glad you’re saying that. KAITLAN COLLINS: You can’t keep saying that all night long. You cannot keep saying that the election was rigged. DONALD TRUMP: And so then they took over and they decided not to finish it. It would have taken them three weeks. I built hundreds of miles of wall. If we didn’t have it, it would be hard to believe it could be any worse.

Watch above via CNN.

