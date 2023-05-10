CNN Gets Burned to the Ground By Liberals Over Trump Town Hall: ‘They Have Lost Total Control’

CNN hosted former President Donald Trump for the first time in years on Wednesday night for a town hall ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The network had already received flak for the move, which came after Trump tried to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. He infamously claimed the election was rigged against him and incited a deadly insurrection at the Capitol the following January.

Moreover, as a notorious prevaricator, many anticipated Trump would continue to spread lies about the election and other matters. On Wednesday, he did just that despite the efforts of moderator Kaitlan Collins, who could not fact-check Trump as quickly and as easily as he could make baseless claims.

Also of note, the New Hampshire audience seemed quite Trump-friendly and was receptive to his responses and jokes. CNN said the audience was comprised of Republican and undeclared voters.

Soon after the town hall began, the outraged responses from liberals poured in on Twitter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) flamed CNN, saying the network should be “embarrassed” and stated, “They have lost total control”:

CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast reported a CNN on-air personality told him, “It is so bad.”

Immediate reaction from a CNN on-air personality to me just now on this Trump town hall: "It is so bad. I was cautiously optimistic despite the criticism. It is awful. It's a Trump infomercial. We're going to get crushed." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 11, 2023

Jeremy Barr of the Washington Post reported a CNN staffer told him the event was “a disaster.”

Rapid reaction from a CNN staffer: "A disaster, and totally predictable." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) May 11, 2023

This #CNNTownhall is a disgusting spectacle Trump Spews Attacks On E. Jean Carroll To Laughter From Audience At CNN Town Hall: 'Her Cat Was Named Vagina!' https://t.co/W7PDe6LhC8 via @mediaite — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) May 11, 2023

CNN's not "staring it the face," they're platforming an insurrectionist con man and serjal sexual abuser with a "fact checker" completely out of her depth being the only thing standing between his lies and an easily manipulated audience — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) May 11, 2023

To all of you on and off Twitter who flatly predicted this #CNNTownhall would be a pro-Trump disaster, YOU WERE CORRECT. Not even a close call. Kudos. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 11, 2023

I thought this #CNNTownhall with Trump would be bad but it's much worse than I thought it would be. The lack of follow-ups. The audience on his side. The mocking of a victim of sexual abuse. Sheesh. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2023

I'm furious. . . . CNN is anti-American. In less than an hour, they allowed an authoritarian wannabe to lie constantly while an audience full of his followers applauded. This was not a town hall, it was a rally. Donald bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade.

He… pic.twitter.com/Q8T3QxfMCL — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 11, 2023

Trump calls Kaitlin Collins a "nasty person" after she simply did a follow up. The audience laughed and clapped. Congrats, Chris Licht and CNN leadership. Bravo. What a way to treat your employees.#CNNTownhall — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 11, 2023

The venue for CNN's Trump town hall will be "filled with about 400 voters who are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents." I've never seen a network try this hard to get their own anchor booed live on their own airwaves. https://t.co/rSA525kCvh pic.twitter.com/oN0TpVWkhe — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 10, 2023

