CNN Gets Burned to the Ground By Liberals Over Trump Town Hall: ‘They Have Lost Total Control’
CNN hosted former President Donald Trump for the first time in years on Wednesday night for a town hall ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
The network had already received flak for the move, which came after Trump tried to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. He infamously claimed the election was rigged against him and incited a deadly insurrection at the Capitol the following January.
Moreover, as a notorious prevaricator, many anticipated Trump would continue to spread lies about the election and other matters. On Wednesday, he did just that despite the efforts of moderator Kaitlan Collins, who could not fact-check Trump as quickly and as easily as he could make baseless claims.
Also of note, the New Hampshire audience seemed quite Trump-friendly and was receptive to his responses and jokes. CNN said the audience was comprised of Republican and undeclared voters.
Soon after the town hall began, the outraged responses from liberals poured in on Twitter.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) flamed CNN, saying the network should be “embarrassed” and stated, “They have lost total control”:
Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast reported a CNN on-air personality told him, “It is so bad.”
Jeremy Barr of the Washington Post reported a CNN staffer told him the event was “a disaster.”
