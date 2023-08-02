Chris Hayes Blasts Merrick Garland for Delaying Jan 6th Trump Indictment ‘Not the Greatest Thing’

Chris Hayes took a harsh view on the work of Attorney General Merrick Garland following the stunning third indictment brought against former President Donald Trump for his actions surrounding the events of January 6th.

Trump was indicted on four counts by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a sweeping, 45-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors laid out in astonishing detail their allegations that Trump repeatedly pushed election officials to reject the results of the election in their states while orchestrating a plot with several co-conspirators to fraudulently overturn the election, despite knowing their fantastical claims of election fraud were false.

Hayes churlishly said, “This is an indictment of Merrick Garland because we all saw the crimes committed, and we know that there was no predicated investigation.”

“The reason that we’re now, you know, the fast track question is we’re now in a tighter space,” Hayes noted. “A year later, about a guy who’s running for president to stay out of prison, he is literally running for his freedom.”

Can I say one just quick thing about the timing here, because the other it feels a little churlish to say this, but I’m going to say it because I feel it strongly. I think this is an indictment of Merrick Garland, because we all saw the crimes committed and we know that there was no predicated investigation. The Department of Justice, we sat here one year ago at this table and we watched 85% of the facts present here. I would say somewhere in that range laid out before the nation because the Congress congressional investigation. Yes. Yes. The congressional investigation did an incredible job. And in fact, I think this indictment reads as an endorsement of their work in many, many ways. The reason that we’re now, you know, the fast track question is we’re now in a tighter space. A year later, about a guy who’s running for president to stay out of prison, he is literally running for his freedom. Then we would have been a year ago. And, you know, there’s hindsight. 2020 American was a very difficult job and I would grant him that. But I do think that, like, this makes me think that the year when there was apparently not very much happening, the Department of Justice, about a criminal conspiracy that happened on live television, as we all watched, was maybe not the greatest thing.

Watch above via MSNBC.

