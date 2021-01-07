MSNBC’s Chris Hayes joined the calls for President Donald Trump to be impeached over his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, speaking on the topic at length in the opening monologue of Thursday’s episode of All In With Chris Hayes.

Hayes opened his remarks noting that the House of Representatives was considering impeaching Trump for a second time, something that has never happened before in American history. Hayes read a letter from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who had presided over Trump’s impeachment a year ago and is saying that it needs to happen again.

“Chairman Nadler’s absolutely correct,” Hayes emphasized. “Donald Trump needs to go. Now.”

Hayes referred to Trump’s “stilted teleprompter video” concession speech as an effort to stave off removal under the 25th Amendment or another impeachment. Even the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board was called for the president to resign on Thursday night in a stunning op-ed.

“[D}espite his hostage video concession, it is still clear that Donald Trump cannot be trusted to hold the office for a minute longer,” insisted Hayes, calling him “a clear and present danger to American democracy.”

The short 13 days left in his term were not a reason to relax, argued Hayes, because Trump remains commander-in-chief over our military and nuclear arsenal.

“We are in completely uncharted territory here,” Hayes concluded. “The president is a threat to the republic and to American democracy. He’s not just plotting to overturn American democracy. He’s actively trying to make it happen. He needs to go right now.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

