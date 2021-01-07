TRUMP CONCEDES! Pledges Peaceful Transition to Biden After Capitol Violence: ‘A New Administration Will Be Inaugurated’

President Donald Trump released a new video Thursday evening, his first since Twitter suspended his account after a mob of his supporters sieged the Capitol building on Wednesday.

The president struck a very different tone than in his last video dispatch published Wednesday afternoon, which continued his lies about a stolen election and led to his Twitter suspension.

Trump condemned the insurrection on the Capitol Building that followed the “Save America Rally” at which he spoke and promised that those who invaded the building would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He also promised a peaceful transition of power to the Biden Administration and called for “healing and reconciliation.”

President Trump opened the nearly three-minute video by claiming he called the National Guard to help quell the insurrection that some believe he helped incite. Numerous reports suggest, however, that the call for the National Guard came from Vice President Mike Pence.

Amid swirling rumors of an unhinged and unhappy president, presiding over a White House that has dealt with a raft of resignations today in protest of Trump’s handling of Wednesday’s riot, the president gave no indication of emotional duress in the edited video.

As political conversations continue about his possible removal from office, with just 13 days left (either by 25th Amendment or impeachment), the most likely outcome is that Trump will remain in office until Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will take office. If this video was designed to signal competence and emotional balance amid ugly rumors, then consider the very lowest bar cleared.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]