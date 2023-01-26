Chris Hayes Plays Supercuts of Fox Hosts Boosting Durham Investigation – Which It Turns Out Included a Criminal Probe of Trump

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes delighted in reporting on a bombshell report from the New York Times Thursday that revealed Special Counsel John Durham, who was investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, was also conducting a criminal investigation into allegations of financial crimes connected to Donald Trump.

The Times reported Durham, who was appointed by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, kept in close contact with Barr throughout his investigation, which Trump called for and hoped would exonerate him from the findings of the Mueller report. Instead, according to the Times, not only did Durham find no proof of wrongdoing in the Russia probe, but the investigation turned on Trump.

“Now, what the Durham investigation mostly produced was content for Fox News, whose anchors salivated over every detail convinced that Durham was going to crack the case,” Hayes said, reveling in the fact Durham came up with nothing.

Hayes then played a supercut of Fox News hosts boasting of the Durham investigation.

“Indications are beginning to mount tonight. The Durham may have figured this all out. Mark my words, we will get to the bottom of this. John Durham will uncover the truth. We will get the equal justice that we, you, we, the American people deserve,” says Sean Hannity at one point.

“John Durham came up with a whole lot of nothing,” Hayes said after the supercut ended, adding:

He made two high-profile prosecutions against a cybersecurity lawyer and a research analyst who worked on the so-called Steele dossier. But guess what? Both cases and in swift, humiliating acquittals. This is really rare. Federal prosecutors don’t bring the cases they can’t win. And this guy got his butt handed to him twice in court.

Hayes then went through the New York Times article, breaking down some of the key points.

“This is the best part,” Hayes says after summarizing the article.

“The one useful bit they got came from Italian officials who unexpectedly offered a potentially explosive tip linking Trump to certain suspected financial crimes. Barr had Durham investigate the matter himself, giving him criminal prosecution powers for the first time, even though possible wrongdoing by Trump did not fall squarely within his assignment,” Hayes explained, adding:

And then it gets better, because when that inevitably leaked that Durham was going to be investigating criminal activity. Trumpworld was overjoyed. They thought he had found evidence of criminals in the deep State when the person Durham was really criminally investigating was Donald Trump.

Hayes then plays a supercut of Fox News hosts celebrating the news that Durham was conducting a criminal probe.

“The announcement that US attorney John Durham’s investigation is now a criminal probe has made a lot of folks nervous in this town, and they’re all the same intel and media collaborators who spread the phony collusion narrative from the start,” says Laura Ingraham at one point.

After the supercut, Hayes concluded, “Okay. Just to be clear, all of that that you saw was 100%, 180 degrees directionally wrong. The only time the Durham investigation moved over to a criminal inquiry was because of a tip about criminal wrongdoing by Donald Trump. And then that got leaked to the public. Who knows how? Oh, Durham’s looking into criminal activity. And then Fox got a lot of content like that to shove on their viewers.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

