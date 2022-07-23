Chris Hayes Takes Issue with Jan. 6 Hearings Relying on ‘Trump Republicans’ as Witnesses: ‘Very Jarring to Watch’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes dubbed the January 6 hearings “jarring” on Friday night following Thursday’s testimonies, but not for any revelations to come out of them, but rather the reliance on “Trump Republicans” as witnesses.

During a segment on All in with Chris Hayes covering the hearing this week, Hayes said trotting out former loyalists to Donald Trump and members of his administration have given a “really weird vibe” to the proceedings. The host admitted the move is “intentional” and called the hearings a “genuine attempt at persuasion” for other Trump followers out there.

“It also creates a really weird vibe because it really feels like all these people that are sitting before the microphone, dutiful and earnest as they are, should know better than to be continually surprised, flabbergasted, disappointed, and in disbelief at just how destructive and blatant a liar Donald Trump is,” he said.

Hayes rolled footage of witnesses like former White House deputy press secretaries Sarah Matthews and Judd Deere reacting in shock to a tweet from Trump on January 6 claiming then-Vice President Mike Pence did not have the “courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” implying Pence should have refused to certify election results over Trump’s claims that Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent.

It is too little, too late to be disappointed in Trump at that point, Hayes claimed.

“I understand why the committee is leaning on these Trump Republicans to tell the story. But it is still very jarring to watch when all of the character flaws they are identifying were shockingly obvious from forever [ago], for decades, but clearly from the day Donald Trump came down from that escalator,” he said.

Trump witnesses, Hayes added, are representative of millions of people still loyal to the former president. The MSNBC host is finding some entertainment in it all as the former allegiance to the Republican makes testimonies given at the hearings “fascinating” in a “human drama sense.”

“This reaction from former Trump supporters, the people being called to testify for the committee, it is fascinating at some level to watch,” he said. “Just in a human drama sense because it is broadly applicable to literally millions of people.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com