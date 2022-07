MSNBC drew in its second-largest prime time audience in network history on Thursday night behind Jan. 6, 2021, excluding major election events like presidential debates, conventions, and election night coverage.

The network won across prime time as it brought in some 4.88 million total viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. during the prime time hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN brought in 3.18 million total viewers during the hearing, which was still not enough to top Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. — which brought in 3.36 million total viewers. Fox News did not air the prime time Jan. 6 hearings.

CNN did top Hannity at 9 p.m., which brought in some 2.52 million total viewers.

Overall, Fox News still won the day with 1.71 million total viewers to MSNBC’s 1.66 million total viewers.

Fox also won in the key 25-54 age demographic, with 248,000 demo viewers, just beating CNN’s 243,000 demo viewers for the day. CNN brought in a whopping 803,000 demo viewers during the demo, beating MSNBC’s 645,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

915 NEW DAY:

319 MORNING JOE:

834 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

17 EARLY MORNING:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1340 NEW DAY:

363 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

67 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1453 NEW DAY:

434 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

543 MORNING JOE:

1010 NATIONAL REPORT:

109 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1715 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

714 — BLUE BLOODS:

99 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1585 AT THIS HOUR:

688 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

658 — BLUE BLOODS:

116 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1662 INSIDE POLITICS:

781 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

730 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

127 BLUE BLOODS:

98 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1369 CNN NEWSROOM:

731 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

733 — BLUE BLOODS:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1334 CNN NEWSROOM:

761 KATY TUR REPORTS:

867 AMERICAN AGENDA:

114 BLUE BLOODS:

190 3p STORY, THE:

1337 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

833 — BLUE BLOODS:

231 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1404 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

723 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1501 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

138 BLUE BLOODS:

247 5p FIVE, THE:

3218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

752 — SPICER & CO:

144 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

138 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2247 SITUATION ROOM:

764 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1505 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

113 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

76 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2662 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1556 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2702 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

171 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3357 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

3177 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

4879 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

199 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

42 9p HANNITY:

2519 — — PRIME NEWS:

172 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2114 — — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

228 — 11p GUTFELD!:

1954 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY POST:

1776 (10:45P) JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2534 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

125 BANFIELD:

35

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

115 NEW DAY:

59 MORNING JOE:

106 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

222 NEW DAY:

61 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

209 NEW DAY:

58 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

70 MORNING JOE:

94 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

186 AT THIS HOUR:

101 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 12p OUTNUMBERED:

215 INSIDE POLITICS:

136 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

52 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

53 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

176 KATY TUR REPORTS:

73 AMERICAN AGENDA:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

108 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

120 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

423 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

160 — SPICER & CO:

7 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

280 SITUATION ROOM:

199 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

123 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

311 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

376 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

292 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

480 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

803 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

645 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

5 9p HANNITY:

370 — — PRIME NEWS:

26 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 — — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 — 11p GUTFELD!:

312 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY POST:

445 (10:45P) JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

368 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 BANFIELD:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.06 million

Fox News: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 1.66 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 243,000

Fox News: 248,000

MSNBC: 199,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 2.73 million

Fox News: 2.66 million

MSNBC: 4.83 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 691,000

Fox News: 372,000

MSNBC: 643,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com