Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short this morning and asked him if President Donald Trump really still thinks that Ukraine election interference is something that should be looked into.

Wallace brought up the reporting that the White House threatened a veto of the spending bill over language in there saying they must release military aid to Ukraine.

‘I know there were separation of power issues there,” Wallace said. “But does President Trump still believe that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.”

Short said, “It doesn’t have to be an either/or. It can be both.”

He went on to rail against the “miserable reporting” Wallace cited, saying it’s Congress delaying aid to Ukraine.

“Does the president believe that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?” Wallace asked.

“He thinks we should at least investigate it, Chris,” Short said. “It seemed like we could never get enough investigation of foreign interference in our elections for three years, but as soon as the president asks for it, it’s like, ‘Hey, we must impeach him.'”

Wallace said, “Well, that’s not why it happened.”

He brought up the U.S. intel agencies’ assessment about Russian election interference, along with what Fiona Hill said about Ukraine interference claims being “Kremlin disinformation.”

“So why does the president still think it’s still worth investigating whether Ukraine did something?” Wallace asked.

Short said they’re “not questioning Russia’s interference” but that “doesn’t mean others didn’t as well.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

