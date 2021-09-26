Chris Wallace Grills TX Gov. on Trump Demanding Election Audit in a State He Won: Isn’t It a ‘Terrible Waste of Taxpayer Money’?

In his extensive interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked what’s the point of former President Donald Trump demanding an election audit for the state after winning it handily in 2020.

Wallace put Abbott under significant pressure on Fox News Sunday about whether the governor would support an incest and rape exception for Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law. As the interview continued, Wallace brought up Trump’s open letter demanding a 2020 election audit in Texas even though he carried the state by more than 600,000 votes.

Wallace said office of the Texas secretary of state has signed off on 4 audits in the state’s biggest counties, so he asked Abbott, “Isn’t it just a terrible waste of taxpayer money to have an audit in a state that everybody says went fine and that President Trump won by 600,000 votes? And aren’t you contributing to undermining confidence in our election process?”

Abbott countered that “there are audits of every aspect of government,” and the audits “were already underway.” This prompted him to ask “why do we audit everything in this world, but people raised their hands in concern when we audit elections, which is fundamental to our democracy?”

“These audits that the state of Texas is doing,” Abbott continued, “they actually began months ago because the secretary of state of Texas has an obligation to make sure that we do conduct audits in the state of Texas and they have to be done in a away before any evidence about it would be eliminated, which would be next September.”

Abbott concluded by saying, “We know regardless of the outcome of these audits, Donald Trump will still have won the state of Texas. However, we do have every single year, including in the 2020 elections, allegations of illegal voting in places in the state of Texas. We have a responsibility to insure the integrity and confidence in the elections in the state of Texas.”

Wallace acknowledged Abbott’s point, but left things off by noting the coincidence in timing for the audit announcements after Trump’s letter.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

