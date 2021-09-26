TX Gov. Abbott Dodges When Pressed by Chris Wallace on Whether He’d Support Rape, Incest Exceptions in Abortion Law

Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sunday on whether he would support a rape and incest exception for the state’s abortion law.

The seriously controversial law does not currently carve out those exceptions, and when Abbott was recently asked about that, he gave the rather stunning answer that “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

Wallace played that clip and brought up the thousands of rape cases reported in Texas in 2019, not to mention the fact the official statistics are likely undercounted.

“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who was the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant, you know, until six weeks, ‘well, don’t worry about it because we are going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas’?” he asked.

Abbott said that survivors of sexual assault deserve “support, care, and compassion,” reiterating that he’s “fought to go to arrest and apprehend and try to eliminate rape.”

Wallace jumped in to again ask about the thousands of rape cases in Texas and whether he would support a proposal to restore the exceptions for rape and incest.

“If that came to your desk, will you sign it or not?”

Abbott did not directly answer the question, instead saying, “We’ve got to go back, Chris, to what the reason was why the law was passed in the first place, and the goal is to protect the lives of every child with a heartbeat.”

Before moving on Wallace again asked Abbott, “Are you saying that you will not sign an exception for rape and incest?”

Abbott called that “a hypothetical that’s not going to happen because that bill is not going to reach my desk.”

“The goal is to protect the life of every child with a heartbeat,” he said again.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com