Former FBI Director James Comey faced a grilling this morning from Fox News’ Chris Wallace and admitted to a number of serious mistakes at the FBI laid out in DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report.

At one point Wallace directly asked Comey, “Would you agree that the FISA court was also given false information by the FBI?”

Comey said that’s “fair” and that they should have provided the relevant information to the FISA court.

Wallace focused on the seriousness of the findings against the FBI, bringing up how Horowitz emphasized the motivation was either “gross incompetence, negligence” or even “intentionality.”

“You were in charge during a lot of this, sir,” Wallace said. “In fact, you signed the FISA applications.”

Comey touted the overall findings from Horowitz and said if he was still at the FBI, he’d be trying to look at “how did this happen.”

Wallace asked, “If you were still there, and all of this came out, and it turned out it happened on your watch, would you resign?”

“No, I don’t think so,” Comey said. “There were mistakes I consider more consequential than this during my tenure and the important thing is to be transparent about it and then look to fix it and explain to the American people how you fixed it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

