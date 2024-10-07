CNN’s Chris Wallace Takes Kamala Harris’s Side — Torpedoes Sarah Huckabee Sanders For ‘Shaming’ VP Over Kids

CNN anchor Chris Wallace took sides against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AK) over her “shaming” of Vice President Kamala Harris, agreeing with the VP’s response to a jab about having kids.

At a Trump rally/”town hall” event in Flint, Michigan, last month, Trump Sanders (R-AK) took a shot at Harris for not having biological children — Harris is stepmom to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s two children.

“So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” Sanders said.

VP Harris responded to the jab in an interview that dropped on this week’s edition of the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying in part that “Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950’s anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms and they are family nonetheless.”

On Monday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Hunt asked Wallace to weigh in:

KASIE HUNT: In a statement to Politico this weekend, Governor Sanders said this, quote, “I would never criticize a woman for not having children. The point I was making and that Kamala Harris confirmed by her own admission, is that she doesn’t believe our leaders should be humble.”. Okay. Chris Wallace, this is, this issue of children. I mean, the childless cat ladies, it has started to permeate this campaign. You and I have talked a lot about masculinity, femininity and how all of that is also swirling through this campaign. How do you think Kamala Harris handled this? Because the reality is there are so many American voters who don’t have families that look like, you know, mom, dad married for 30 years. CHRIS WALLACE: Well, you know, you used an expression in your lead-in, Modern Family, which, of course, was the name of a very, very popular sitcom. And there there were all kinds of families and and a same sex couple that had children and other couples. And in in America in 2024, they do come in all shapes and sizes. And there are blended families and parents and stepparents. And, you know, the idea of shaming somebody because she didn’t have children the old-fashioned way, she has stepchildren, it seems to me, is really out of touch with where the country is now and not something that the Republican Party should pursue.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.