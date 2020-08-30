Chris Wallace asked Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump about the president trailing among women in recent polling.

On Fox News Sunday, after discussing the violence in cities like Kenosha, Wallace noted Trump’s own speech at the RNC and how she was making “a very specific appeal to women voters.”

He proceeded to bring up how the last Fox News poll before the RNC showed Joe Biden beating Donald Trump among women 51-39, and among suburban women 58-35.

“Why does the president have such a problem with women?” he asked.

Trump dismissed the idea the president has a problem with women and said it’s instead indicative of how “he gets portrayed by and large in the mainstream media.”

She said women may not like a lot of what the president says, but added, “We at the campaign are doing everything we can to remind women, look, don’t think about what this president has said or the way he delivers a message specifically, look at what he’s actually done for this country.”

