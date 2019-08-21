Chuck Todd opened today’s MTP Daily by telling viewers that what has been going on in Washington over the past 24 hours is “not normal.”

“I can’t believe I have to say it,” Todd said, “but it is not normal, nor is it American, to call Jewish-Americans disloyal if they somehow vote for the Democrats. It is not normal, let alone very American, to cancel a trip to Denmark because they won’t sell us Greenland, after saying the trip to Denmark had nothing to do with buying Greenland in the first place.”

But, he said, the most abnormal thing of all is that the Republican party isn’t speaking out more against Trump’s behavior:

“It is not normal for the Republican Party to enable this, to sit back. By not standing up, speaking out, elected Republicans are allowing the president to keep behaving erratically, abnormally, and in ways that are far from effective. And, oh, by the way, conditioning the entire base of the Republican Party that this is somehow normal behavior.”

He then showed highlights from today’s “head-spinning” pool spray with reporters, from Greenland to “I am the chosen one” to the comments about Jews being disloyal if they vote for Democrats.

“This is no way to run a country,” Todd said. “This is no way to talk about a country’s citizens. It’s no way to treat an American ally.. Everybody in Washington knows this. Staff members at the White House knows this. Top officials inside the Republican Party know this.”

He concluded by saying Republicans know “none of this is normal” but just won’t say it publicly, “perhaps motivated by fear.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

