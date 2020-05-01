After Kayleigh McEnany wrapped her first briefings as White House press secretary, Chuck Todd remarked upon how “traditional” it looked.

“For the most part, I think gave a very… normal White House press briefing, if normal is defined by what we were used to with White House press briefings that sort of go back over the last decade if you will,” Todd said. “But, you know, it’s day one.”

He noted how much McEnany defended Michael Flynn, given “the biggest head scratcher of it all is but he plead guilty.”

Katy Tur agreed before adding her big takeaway from the briefing is that “we’re not seeing the president.”

“We had seen the president every night during the coronavirus task force briefings for over an hour a lot of the time where he took questions and confronted reporters and made suggestions like inject bleach into your lungs and then after that, after it’s been reported that the president was told that was not a good idea and that briefings were doing more harm than good, what we’ve seen now is the president in different scenarios talking about economics, something that it seems they believe is more comfortable with. And out of the realm of health policy and what is going on in this country in terms of pandemic response,” Tur added.

She also recalled how Sarah Huckabee Sanders also “made the pledge she wouldn’t lie at that podium, but it changed as time went on.”

Todd did add, “This is a process. Let’s see how long this lasts. I think that’s always been the lesson with sort of Trumpologists over the years.”

