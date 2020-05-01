White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany couldn’t explain on Friday why President Donald Trump fired General Michael Flynn after she spoke a passionate defense of the general who was dropped by the president in 2017 for allegedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, McEnany launched into her spontaneous defense of Flynn, calling him an “honorable man who served his country,” and claiming that “there was an unfair target” on his back.

“It should concern every American any time there’s a partisan pursuit of an individual,” she continued, prompting ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl to point out, “The president fired Michael Flynn. He said he was doing so because had lied to the vice president and he had lied to the FBI.”

“So given all that you’ve just said… doesn’t the president still believe that Michael Flynn lied to Vice President Pence and lied to the FBI?” Karl questioned.

McEnany replied, “Vice President Pence is on the record about this. He said he’s inclined to believe that Flynn did not intentionally mislead him and I guess I would turn the question on you and just ask, ‘Does it trouble you that the FBI said we gotta get Flynn to lie? Doesn’t that trouble you as a journalist?'”

“Well, it’s certainly something worth reporting. It’s not my job to say whether or not it’s troubling, but the bottom line is the president said point-blank that Flynn lied to the FBI and to the vice president, and I’m just asking a very direct question,” Karl shot back. “Does he still believe that Michael Flynn lied to the FBI and lied to the vice president?”

Still refusing to answer, McEnany responded, “And again I point you to the vice president’s statement that he’s inclined to believe that Flynn did not intentionally mislead him, and I’m asking back that all of you and your coverage endeavor to report what is a very scary story when the FBI saying let us get someone to lie. I’ve seen very scant coverage of that.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]