It is not unfair to say that the various hosts and contributors of MSNBC’s Morning Joe are not terribly impressed with Bill Barr. Evidence of their animosity towards the controversial attorney general was on display Friday morning as they noted how the nation’s top law enforcement officer seemed to be placing a lesser priority of ongoing Russian interference in the coming general election.

Oh, you didn’t hear about that? FBI Christopher Wray testified to Congress on Thursday that the FBI saw considerable efforts from Russian intelligence operations designed to denigrate former Vice President Joe Biden and present “malign influence” in the coming election. But in a sea of news about Covid-19, masks, and vaccine controversy, somehow a fragile democracy doesn’t get front-page coverage.

Former Senator Claire McCaskill was shocked at this recent news. “Let this settle in,” she opened dramatically. “The head of the premier law enforcement organization in the United States of America took an oath to tell the truth, and told Congress yesterday that Russia was trying to meddle in our election to help Donald Trump, to hurt Biden, and that white supremacists were the biggest domestic threat to our national security.”

‘What is the attorney general doing?” she asked. “He’s talking about arresting the mayor of Seattle. He’s talking about arresting protesters. I mean, if this was a plot for a movie, I would walk out and say this is so unrealistic this couldn’t happen in America.”

McCaskill wasn’t done, adding, “But it’s happening, and Barr is totally and completely responsible the way he is not only allowing the denigration of Joe Biden by Russia but the way he’s denigrating the life long career prosecutors.” If there was any remaining ambiguity about the former Senator from Missouri’s feelings toward the attorney general, she erased it by adding, “I can’t tell you how badly Barr needs to go into the trash bin of history, and the sooner, the better.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

