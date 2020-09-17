FBI Director Chris Wray Rejects Antifa as ‘Biggest Threat’ to US, Labels it As ‘Ideology’ Not an Organization

FBI Director Christopher Wray rejected the notion that Antifa is the “biggest threat” to the United States when he testified before the House Homeland Security Committee — instead describing it as “more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.”

During the Thursday hearing, Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) asked Wray what currently acts as the biggest threat to homeland security, questioning if it’s either right or left-wing radicals.

Wray noted that the title of “biggest threat” cannot be attributed to one group or organization, but is often lone agents who have self-radicalized themselves online and pursue easy or soft targets.

“If you compare the threat I just described to the sort of Al-Qaeda sleeper cells of old, that group, the sleeper cells, you’ve got a group of people colluding, conspiring, fund-raising, planning, preparing, communicating,” he added. “So there’s a lot of dots out there to connect if the intelligence community and law enforcement know where to connect, and it usually occurs over a long period of time.”

Thompson then questioned if officials who are painting Antifa as the biggest threat to the United States have a valid point, later asking if there should be an investigation looking into the movement.

“Well, we don’t really think of threats in terms of left or right in the FBI ,” Wray responded. “Our domestic violent extremists include everything from racially motivated violent extremists…all the way to anti-government, anti-authority violent extremists.”

“We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” he added. “To be clear we do have quite a number of properly predicated domestic terrorism investigations into violent anarchists, extremists, any number of whom self-identify with the Antifa movement, and that’s part of this broader group of domestic violence extremists I’m talking about, but it’s just one part of it.”

