Clay Travis Bulldozes Howard Kurtz After Fox Host Fact Checked His Unsubstantiated Claims on Biden: ‘Hold On … I Just Laid Out the Evidence!’

Fox News’ MediaBuzz had a contentious end to its A block when Howard Kurtz and Clay Travis disagreed on whether there’s actual evidence of President Joe Biden being involved in a criminal scheme.

Kurtz held a panel with Travis and Leslie Marshall on Sunday to discuss the latest on the Hunter Biden investigation, now that Attorney General Merrick Garland has given Attorney David Weiss special counsel authority to probe the president’s son. In his commentary, Travis said, “there are actually a ton that credible allegations that Joe Biden was very involved.”

Here was the Outkick founder’s argument:

My theory is when Joe Biden got passed over for Hillary Clinton, I think he knew that his political career — believed that his political career — was over and basically said, ‘let’s turn on the money spigot. It’s time for me to really cash in on my career, because I’m probably not going to have a career going forward politically. Let’s start making money.’ Look, Tony Bobulinski, 10 percent for the big guy. The text message, the WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden threatening his Chinese business partners that if he didn’t get paid immediately, there would be hell to pay while saying he was sitting next to his dad. The 20 calls, as you mentioned. The Burisma prosecutor being fired. The Russian oligarch paid three and a half million dollars left off any list of impropriety there. There is tons of evidence that the Biden Department of Justice has covered up — Look at the testimony under oath of the two IRS agents. All of that is very credible.

Kurtz, at several points, tried to interject — as he said he was running out of time in the segment. And when Travis finally came up for air, Kurtz made clear there is currently no evidence of President Biden receiving cold hard cash.

“I just want to make the point — and I’m glad you said yours was a theory — that there’s no evidence, despite some claims, that money actually went to Joe Biden. If there is, I think his campaign is over.”

But Travis took issue with that comment, and jumped back in.

“Hold on!” Travis exclaimed. “The evidence is there! It’s not corroborated. I just laid out the evidence, and it’s pretty credible.”

“Well, I’ll be happy to spend the whole show on it when it’s corroborated,” said Kurtz as he went to commercial.

Watch above via Fox News.

