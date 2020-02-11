CNN Correspondent: I Spoke to Over 100 NH Voters and Haven’t Heard from Anyone Who Supports Biden

CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez reported live from Dover, New Hampshire this afternoon as the voting continues.

He noted he was in a very liberal area before sharing what he gathered from his own “unofficial exit poll”:

“Most people supporting Bernie Sanders, a lot of people, number two, saying Pete Buttigieg they like. Amy Klobuchar, interestingly enough, a lot of people say they’ve come around to her since her performance in the debate last week. And then Elizabeth Warren rounding all that out.”

“Most surprising here is that of all the voters I’ve talked to — and we’re talking probably upwards of 100 right now, not a single one saying they support Joe Biden,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

