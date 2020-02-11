Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg Tuesday, and described the billionaire as “a force to be reckoned with.”

“I think he was a good mayor, and I think he’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with,” declared Graham, wearing a “Team Trump” jacket, on SiriusXM’s The Morning Brief with Tim Farley. “If you’ve got $60 billion you can tell your own story.”

“I think he’d be a force to be reckoned with, but the problem is I don’t know if the Bernie [Sanders] people would tolerate a Bloomberg,” Graham continued, adding, “The Democratic Party is trying to find this identity between socialism, liberalism, and moderation, and all the energy seems to be with Bernie. I just don’t believe the Bernie voter would accept a Bloomberg candidacy.”

Graham also said that though Bloomberg could cause some damage to President Trump even if he doesn’t win the nomination, he doesn’t think Bloomberg is “in it just to hurt Trump.”

“I think he’s in it to win it and come Super Tuesday if he’s already in the low teens polling nationally, if he can grab some delegates on Super Tuesday, this is probably a brokered convention and he is going to be the guy to fill the Biden lane in his own mind,” the senator argued.

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]