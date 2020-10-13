CNN Spotlights White Women Struggling with Shame of Past Trump Support: ‘It Truly Hurts My Heart’

In a lengthy new report, CNN’s Kate Bolduan focused on a key voting bloc — white women — that helped President Donald Trump earn Pennsylvania’s electoral votes so critical to his election in 2016.

The segment first ran Monday evening, but in a Tuesday morning introduction, Bolduan noted how Trump won that state in 2016 with a narrow victory of 44,000 votes.

“We can throw a bundle of facts and figures at you, but the point is both campaigns need women to win in 2020 and Donald Trump is facing an uphill battle,” she said. “Listening to the white women voters, a key demographic that we spoke to, you will understand why.”

What followed was an at-times sympathetic exploration of, well, “white women” voters in Pennsylvania, each sharing their regrets for having cast a ballot for Trump roughly four years ago. Bolduan travelled to the metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to interview white women embarrassed about their vote.

Bolduan asks one white woman, “What do you feel today about your vote four years ago?”

“I can tell you how I felt four years ago,” the white woman replies. “Shame.”

“I feel like I’ve been duped,” says another white woman. “I got it wrong and it hurts my heart. I mean, it truly hurts my heart because the things that I saw I didn’t take seriously enough.”

Bolduan, a white woman herself, reminds another white woman: “Throughout the campaign [Trump] was making sexist, misogynistic remarks, and then there was the Access Hollywood tape. How did you guys process and digest that, being out there and voting for him?

“It was not easy,” said a white woman. “I look at myself and I think how could I do that?”

Watch above via CNN.

